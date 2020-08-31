Overview

Dr. Sean Machanda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Machanda works at University of Toledo Dept of Urology in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.