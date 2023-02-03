Overview of Dr. Sean Markey, MD

Dr. Sean Markey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Markey works at Neurosurgical and Spine Specialis in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.