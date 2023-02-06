Overview of Dr. Sean Marvil, MD

Dr. Sean Marvil, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Taos, NM. They specialize in Pain Management, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Alamos Medical Center.



Dr. Marvil works at Taos Orthopaedic Institute in Taos, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.