Overview

Dr. Sean Marzolf, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Marzolf works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.