Dr. Sean Marzolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Marzolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Marzolf, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Marzolf works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Kentucky250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-4444Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marzolf?
I was nervous to have surgery on my face for a skin cancer but I was so relieved by the friendly staff who made me feel at ease the entire time. Dr. Marzolf was excellent and I would definitely recommend him
About Dr. Sean Marzolf, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1033472915
Education & Certifications
- U T Southwestern
- Medical University of South Carolina
- MUSC / Trident Medical Center
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Clemson University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marzolf accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marzolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marzolf works at
Dr. Marzolf has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marzolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marzolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marzolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.