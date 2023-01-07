Overview of Dr. Sean Matuszak, MD

Dr. Sean Matuszak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Matuszak works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.