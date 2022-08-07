Overview

Dr. Sean Mazer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Lovelace Medical Center and Unm Hospital.



Dr. Mazer works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.