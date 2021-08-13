See All Psychiatrists in Waco, TX
Dr. Sean McCarthy, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Waco, TX
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean McCarthy, MD

Dr. Sean McCarthy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center.

Dr. McCarthy works at Melanie B Illich MD PA in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCarthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hydro-vascular Profiles Inc.
    5010 Lakeland Cir Ste B, Waco, TX 76710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 776-3366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 13, 2021
    He is wonderful, wise and helpful. Very nice person!
    — Aug 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean McCarthy, MD
    About Dr. Sean McCarthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962587089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Timberlawn Psychology Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Austin College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy works at Melanie B Illich MD PA in Waco, TX. View the full address on Dr. McCarthy’s profile.

    Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.