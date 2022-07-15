Overview of Dr. Sean McGuinness, DPM

Dr. Sean McGuinness, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.