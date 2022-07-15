Dr. Sean McGuinness, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuinness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean McGuinness, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sean McGuinness, DPM
Dr. Sean McGuinness, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuinness' Office Locations
- 1 212 HIGBIE LN, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 661-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGuinness?
Dr. McGuiness, makes you feel comfortable. He listened to what I said. Gave me some ideas how to help the pain in my foot. Staff is friendly, not hard to get an appointment, and my wait time was a few minutes. I would recommend Dr. McGuiness to anyone with foot issues
About Dr. Sean McGuinness, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497740005
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuinness has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuinness accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuinness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuinness has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuinness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuinness. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuinness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuinness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuinness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.