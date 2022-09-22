Overview of Dr. Sean McLaughlin, MD

Dr. Sean McLaughlin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida - Gainesville FL|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Urologic Surgeons in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.