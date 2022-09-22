Dr. Sean McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean McLaughlin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida - Gainesville FL|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Urologic Surgeons6420 NW 9th Blvd Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 574-6884Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Dr. McLaughlin put me at ease as soon as he walked into the examination room. With a kind and thoughtful demeanor and, after a clear diagnosis and explanation of my circumstances, my concern evaporated. His numerous multi-star reviews are well-deserved, I feel fortunate watching out for me and am completely confident in his care.
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill NC
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
