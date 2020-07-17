See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Sean McMenomey, MD

Neurotology
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sean McMenomey, MD

Dr. Sean McMenomey, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Bapt Hospital

Dr. McMenomey works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Oncology Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McMenomey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sheldon Rudansky MD
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2436
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Otolaryngology Associates
    530 1st Ave Ste 7Q, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5565
  3. 3
    NYU Otology Associates
    550 1st Ave # 7Q, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5565

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 17, 2020
    Would highly recommend Dr. McMenomey. He is extremely knowledgeable, caring and informative. Absolute best in his field.
    Kimberly Ganapolsky — Jul 17, 2020
    Neurotology
    English
    1578578076
    Bapt Hospital
    Oregon Health And Science University
    Oregon Health And Science University
    University of San Francisco
    Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Sean McMenomey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMenomey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMenomey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMenomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. McMenomey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMenomey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMenomey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMenomey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

