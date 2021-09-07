Overview of Dr. Sean McMillan, DO

Dr. Sean McMillan, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Vorhees Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. McMillan works at Virtua Orthopedics in Burlington, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.