Dr. Sean Meitner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sean Meitner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsford, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Eastman Dental Center-D.D.S.
Dr. Meitner works at
Locations
Finger Lakes Periodontics & Implant Dentistry600 Kreag Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 480-6409Monday9:00am - 1:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Finger Lakes Periodontics & Implant Dentistry404 William St, Geneva, NY 14456 Directions (315) 365-1048
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sean Meitner, DDS
- Dentistry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1164570792
Education & Certifications
- Periodontics-Eastman Dental Center
- United States Navy
- Eastman Dental Center-D.D.S
- University of Wisconsin
Dr. Meitner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meitner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Meitner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meitner.
