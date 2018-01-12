Dr. Mullally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Mullally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Mullally, MD
Dr. Sean Mullally, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Dr. Mullally's Office Locations
Hillcrest Hospital165 Tor Ct, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 443-6000
Berkshire Medical Center725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 447-2681
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Northeast Health Direct
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring , willing to listen and able to treat the patient first along with the diagnosis
About Dr. Sean Mullally, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bay State Mc
- Baystate Med Center
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Mullally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullally.
