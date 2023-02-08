Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulvaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD
Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.
Dr. Mulvaney works at
Dr. Mulvaney's Office Locations
-
1
Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine of Annapolis116 Defense Hwy Ste 203, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 601-4929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulvaney?
Dr. Mulvaney did an SGB on both sides. I felt immediately calm, relaxed, as if I drank 2 glasses of wine. He is the best of the best. His office staff was kind, and overall great atmosphere. He is so knowledgable, he listened, was extremely compassionate. I take his advise and I am so thankful to meet him. Out of all my doctors, he has helped me so much.
About Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1700911153
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine
- Fort Bragg
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulvaney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulvaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulvaney works at
501 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulvaney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulvaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulvaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulvaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.