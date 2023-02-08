See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (499)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD

Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.

Dr. Mulvaney works at Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine of Annapolis in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Mulvaney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine of Annapolis
    116 Defense Hwy Ste 203, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 601-4929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fluroscopically-Guided Spinal Injection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Block Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 501 ratings
    Patient Ratings (501)
    5 Star
    (495)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mulvaney?

    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr. Mulvaney did an SGB on both sides. I felt immediately calm, relaxed, as if I drank 2 glasses of wine. He is the best of the best. His office staff was kind, and overall great atmosphere. He is so knowledgable, he listened, was extremely compassionate. I take his advise and I am so thankful to meet him. Out of all my doctors, he has helped me so much.
    Sarah S. — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mulvaney to family and friends

    Dr. Mulvaney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mulvaney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD.

    About Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700911153
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Fort Bragg
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulvaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulvaney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulvaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulvaney works at Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine of Annapolis in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Mulvaney’s profile.

    501 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulvaney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulvaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulvaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulvaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sean Mulvaney, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.