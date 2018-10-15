Dr. Sean Munnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Munnelly, MD
Dr. Sean Munnelly, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Michele Wang MD1356 Lusitana St Fl 4, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 586-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Dr Sean Munnelly helped my son Keone to get the right medicine to help him get back to being himself. He treated him with kindness, respect and didn't look at him like a number. He listened, and really did care about my son as a patient and was really impressed that it was easy to treat him, because he told doctor exactly how he felt, his moods, hostility, anxiety etc. Which made doctor Munnelly's job easy to diagnose, the right meds to Keone. We are so grateful to Dr. Munnelly. What a great Man
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1982818043
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
