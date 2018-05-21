Overview of Dr. Sean Nealon, MD

Dr. Sean Nealon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Nealon works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.