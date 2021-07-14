Dr. Sean Nikravan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nikravan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Nikravan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Nikravan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
Hoag Hospital355 Placentia Ave Ste 99, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-0616
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nikravan provides the ultimate in CONCERIGE Internal Medicine- lovely office, very professional staff
About Dr. Sean Nikravan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Harbor General Med Center
- Northeastern Ohio University College Of Med
- Northeastern Ohio University College Of Med
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Nikravan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikravan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nikravan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikravan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nikravan speaks Arabic.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikravan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikravan.
