Overview
Dr. Sean O'Brien, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Locations
Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-4750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Sean O'Brien, MD
Emergency Medicine
24 years of experience
English
Male
NPI: 1134190622
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. O'Brien works at
