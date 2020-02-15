Dr. Sean O'Donnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean O'Donnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sean O'Donnell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Memorial Division Of Vascular Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 460, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6542Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Excellent doctor! Very professional and understanding. I haven't seen such a good doctor for a long time. The staff is amazing too. They do their best to make you feel welcome and relaxed. I would recommend Dr. O'Donnell 100%
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1871565010
- Cleveland Clin Fnd|Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Letterman Army Med Center
- Letterman Army Med Center
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Dr. O'Donnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Donnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Donnell works at
Dr. O'Donnell has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Donnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Donnell speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.
