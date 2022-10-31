Overview of Dr. Sean Peden

Dr. Sean Peden is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Peden works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.