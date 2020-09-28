Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Peterson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
-
1
Granger Medical Clinic2965 W 3500 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84119 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Foothill Family Clinic - Draper13953 S BANGERTER PKWY, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 365-1032Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was so nice and sat with me and asked me if I had any questions. I love that he didn’t make me feel bad about anything. A great overall doctor.
About Dr. Sean Peterson, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1497142582
Education & Certifications
- St Mark's Family Medicine Residency
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Family Practice
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.