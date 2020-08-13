Overview

Dr. Sean Pinney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Pinney works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.