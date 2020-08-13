Dr. Sean Pinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Pinney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Pinney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Pinney works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery1190 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pinney is by far one the most benevolent and knowledgeable doctors I’ve ever met. He listens well and is very tactful when explaining medical information.
About Dr. Sean Pinney, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174524474
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinney has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinney speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinney.
