Dr. Sean Platt, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Sean Platt, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Platt, MD
Dr. Sean Platt, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bedford, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Platt works at
Dr. Platt's Office Locations
Cleveland Eye Clinic320 Broadway Ave # Ohio, Bedford, OH 44146 Directions (440) 252-1153
Westlake office4350 Crocker Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Canton Office4690 Munson St NW Ste D, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (216) 831-5700
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Retina Associates Of Cleveland340 Oxford St Ste 102, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (216) 831-5700
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 233-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was exceptionally friendly and compassionate. I felt completely at ease and in good hands. Dr Platt took his time and answered my questions thoroughly.
About Dr. Sean Platt, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1518252915
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Ocular Oncology
- SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- Ohio Health Riverside Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Medical University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Platt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Platt works at
Dr. Platt has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Platt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.