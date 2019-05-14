See All Ophthalmologists in Bedford, OH
Dr. Sean Platt, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Platt, MD

Dr. Sean Platt, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bedford, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.

Dr. Platt works at Cleveland Eye Clinic in Bedford, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH, Canton, OH, Middleburg Heights, OH, Dover, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Platt's Office Locations

    Cleveland Eye Clinic
    320 Broadway Ave # Ohio, Bedford, OH 44146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 252-1153
    Westlake office
    4350 Crocker Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 835-0060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Canton Office
    4690 Munson St NW Ste D, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-5700
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 663-0022
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    340 Oxford St Ste 102, Dover, OH 44622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-5700
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 233-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sean Platt, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518252915
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Ocular Oncology
    Residency
    • SUNY Upstate Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ohio Health Riverside Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
