Dr. Sean Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Roberts, MD
Dr. Sean Roberts, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
This man gives new meaning to the word “kind”. He is the most thorough, helpful, interested doctor imaginable. Don’t hesitate to see him, and count yourself blessed when you do. Are you ready for this? He CALLS YOU ON THE PHONE!!! See what I mean? Who does that?
About Dr. Sean Roberts, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1679570709
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospitals|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- Earl K. Long Medical Center|Louisiana State University, Earl K. Long Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roberts using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Gout, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.