Dr. Sean Roberts, MD

Nephrology
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sean Roberts, MD

Dr. Sean Roberts, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Roberts works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

  1
    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gout
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acquired Kidney Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 15, 2022
    This man gives new meaning to the word “kind”. He is the most thorough, helpful, interested doctor imaginable. Don’t hesitate to see him, and count yourself blessed when you do. Are you ready for this? He CALLS YOU ON THE PHONE!!! See what I mean? Who does that?
    Patricia Outwin — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679570709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospitals|Emory University School of Medicine|Emory University, Atlanta, GA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Earl K. Long Medical Center|Louisiana State University, Earl K. Long Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Earl K. Long Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Roberts’s profile.

    Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Gout, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

