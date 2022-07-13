See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Sean Robinson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sean Robinson, MD

Dr. Sean Robinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Robinson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8120 Timberlake Way Ste 109, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 689-8441
  2. 2
    Capital Orthopedics
    7551 Timberlake Way Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 525-0620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Dr. Robinson recently performed an anterior right hip replacement on me. He was very through in reviewing my records and exposing the results of my MRI and X-rays. He provided education and treatment recommendations. I was able to proceed quickly towards surgery and am home recovering. I would highly recommend Dr. Robinson due to his expertise, extensive knowledge. He is a caring surgeon for both the patient and their family.
    Sandra Little — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Robinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114346111
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • San Francisco Orthopedic Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.