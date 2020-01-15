Dr. Sean Roddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Roddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Roddy, MD
Dr. Sean Roddy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Roddy works at
Dr. Roddy's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Group Pllc391 Myrtle Ave Ste 5, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5640
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has been taking care of my husband for several years now and we can not ask for a better Dr. Explains everything so we can understand it. Spends time with us, which I find most Drs. do not. That we really appreciate. Sometimes we have to wait awhile for our appointment, but doesn't bother us as we know he likes to spend time with his patients. Highly recommend Dr Roddy!!! Some of the ratings in the beginning were entered wrong. He gets 5 stars across the board!
About Dr. Sean Roddy, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1043204662
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
