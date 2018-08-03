Dr. Sean Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Rogers, MD
Dr. Sean Rogers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
Inova Neurology-Alexandria1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 845-1500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodgers has been treating my father for Parkinson's, and I am very happy with his care. He is very knowledgeable about the disease and has helped us explore treatment options. He doesn't rush us when we're in the office and answers all of our questions.
About Dr. Sean Rogers, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University
- Carilion Health System
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Johns Hopkins U-Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Neurology
