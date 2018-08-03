Overview of Dr. Sean Rogers, MD

Dr. Sean Rogers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.