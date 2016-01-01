Dr. Sean Sachdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Sean Sachdev, MD
Dr. Sean Sachdev, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sachdev works at
Dr. Sachdev's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group251 E Huron St Ste LC-178, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Sean Sachdev, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1558640300
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Sachdev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdev works at
