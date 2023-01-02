Dr. Sean Sadler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Sadler, DO
Overview of Dr. Sean Sadler, DO
Dr. Sean Sadler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Sadler's Office Locations
Comprehensive OB/GYN1700 N LAKE FOREST DR, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 733-8001
Comprehensive OBGYN4701 Medical Center Dr Ste 1A, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 733-8001
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I trusted Dr Sadler with my hysterectomy and she didn't let me down.
About Dr. Sean Sadler, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Regional Med Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
