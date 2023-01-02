Overview of Dr. Sean Sadler, DO

Dr. Sean Sadler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Sadler works at Comprehensive OB/GYN in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.