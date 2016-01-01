Dr. Sean Schwarzentraub, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarzentraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Schwarzentraub, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Schwarzentraub Foot Clinic PC4601 66th St Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79414 Directions (806) 793-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Schwarzentraub has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarzentraub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarzentraub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarzentraub.
