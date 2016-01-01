Overview of Dr. Sean Schwarzentraub, DPM

Dr. Sean Schwarzentraub, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Schwarzentraub works at Schwarzentraub Foot Clinic PC in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.