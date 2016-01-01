Dr. Sester accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sean Sester, DO
Overview
Dr. Sean Sester, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Sester works at
Locations
-
1
St. Elizabeth Physicians1400 Grand Ave, Newport, KY 41071 Directions (859) 912-7193Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (859) 912-7193MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sester?
About Dr. Sean Sester, DO
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1407376247
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sester works at
Dr. Sester has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.