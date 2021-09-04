Dr. Sean Shanahan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Shanahan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sean Shanahan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.
Locations
Sunshine Neurology PA1901 Haverford Ave Ste 109, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 634-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. SHANAHAN HAS BEEN TREATING DON FOR YEARS WITH HIS FEET PROBLEMS AND ALWAYS HAS EXCELLENT RESULTS. I HAD TROUBLE WITH MY HIP, FOUND IT WAS MY FOOT AS I WAS WALKING ON THE OUTSIDE OF MY FOOT., ONE SHOT OF CORTISONE , NO MORE FOOT PAIN, NO MORE HIP PAIN. THERE HAVE BEEN TIMES THE DR. TOOK DON RIGHT IN AS DON WAS THERE TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. DR. IS VERY GENTLE , VERY PROFESSIONAL . HAVE RECOMMENDED DR. SHANAHAN TO FRIENDS, ALL VERY GLAD WE DID. SINCERELY, DON CRESCRNT / SHIRLEY CARROLL --
About Dr. Sean Shanahan, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487642617
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Univ Warminster Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanahan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanahan speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanahan.
