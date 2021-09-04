See All Podiatrists in Sun City Center, FL
Dr. Sean Shanahan, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sean Shanahan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Shanahan works at Shanahan Podiatry in Sun City Center, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunshine Neurology PA
    1901 Haverford Ave Ste 109, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 634-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 04, 2021
    DR. SHANAHAN HAS BEEN TREATING DON FOR YEARS WITH HIS FEET PROBLEMS AND ALWAYS HAS EXCELLENT RESULTS. I HAD TROUBLE WITH MY HIP, FOUND IT WAS MY FOOT AS I WAS WALKING ON THE OUTSIDE OF MY FOOT., ONE SHOT OF CORTISONE , NO MORE FOOT PAIN, NO MORE HIP PAIN. THERE HAVE BEEN TIMES THE DR. TOOK DON RIGHT IN AS DON WAS THERE TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. DR. IS VERY GENTLE , VERY PROFESSIONAL . HAVE RECOMMENDED DR. SHANAHAN TO FRIENDS, ALL VERY GLAD WE DID. SINCERELY, DON CRESCRNT / SHIRLEY CARROLL --
    SHIRLEY CARROLL — Sep 04, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Shanahan, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487642617
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann Univ Warminster Hosp
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Shanahan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shanahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanahan works at Shanahan Podiatry in Sun City Center, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shanahan’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.