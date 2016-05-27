Overview of Dr. Sean Edward Shannon, MD

Dr. Sean Edward Shannon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shannon works at Our Lady of the Lake Rheumatology in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.