Dr. Sean Edward Shannon, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Edward Shannon, MD

Dr. Sean Edward Shannon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shannon works at Our Lady of the Lake Rheumatology in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shannon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Rheumatology
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 501A, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 765-6505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sean Edward Shannon, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619995487
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

