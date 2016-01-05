Overview of Dr. Sean Smullen, MD

Dr. Sean Smullen, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Smullen works at Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA and Sellersville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.