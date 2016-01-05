Dr. Sean Smullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Smullen, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Smullen, MD
Dr. Sean Smullen, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Smullen's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC2100 N Broad St Ste 102, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC103 Progress Dr Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions
Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC920 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had rhinoplasty last week and it was a great experience. Dr Smullen really took the time to listen and help me in my choices. I am happy with the end result. Great Dr. And great staff!
About Dr. Sean Smullen, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1982767141
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smullen accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smullen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smullen speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smullen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smullen.
