Dr. Sean Stoneking, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.