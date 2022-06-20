Dr. Sean Stoneking, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoneking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Stoneking, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Stoneking, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Medical Plz Ste 1201, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-5342
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stoneking is the best pain management Dr. I’ve ever had! He is very knowledgeable and understands how to treat my needs living with painful neuropathy. He is very professional and treats you like a person and not just a number. He listens well to all your concerns and finds excellent solutions for you. He has helped my pain to be manageable and I can finally live a normal every day life again with having neuropathy. Thank you Dr. Stoneking!! He’s the best and also has the best staff. They are all so friendly and make you feel so welcomed every visit I’ve ever had. Excellent Dr. and Excellent staff! 5 stars!!!
About Dr. Sean Stoneking, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497918486
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- St. Louis Univeristy Hospital
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoneking accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoneking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoneking has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoneking on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoneking. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoneking.
