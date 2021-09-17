Dr. Sean Tao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Tao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Tao, MD
Dr. Sean Tao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Tao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tao's Office Locations
-
1
Sean Tao MD Ph D PA7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 310, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 541-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tao?
Dr. Tao is one of the best doctors I have had to experience! He’s kind, he listens, he’s patient and caring! And most importantly, he’s knowledgeable of his profession! I would rate him ??! Also, I would recommend him to anyone in need of a rheumatologist God bless him and his staff!
About Dr. Sean Tao, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1932163813
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tao works at
Dr. Tao has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tao speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.