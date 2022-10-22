Overview of Dr. Sean Taylor, MD

Dr. Sean Taylor, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Orthopedic Physicians Alaska in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.