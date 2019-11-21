Overview of Dr. Sean Thompson, MD

Dr. Sean Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Thompson Medical PC in Jamaica, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.