Dr. Sean Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Thompson, MD
Dr. Sean Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Hps Medical PC17561 Hillside Ave Ste 400, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 291-1300
-
2
Upper East Side215 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (646) 679-1116
-
3
Thompson Medical110 W 34th St Rm 406, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 388-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Special Needs Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
He has amazing bedside manners, He makes sure you leave his office understanding everything he had explained to you regarding your visit.My total knee replacement has been a success, I definitely have recommended Dr.Thompson number one orthopedic doctor I have been to!!!!
About Dr. Sean Thompson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Stony Brook Univ Hosp SUNY Hsc
- University of Massachusetts Med Ctr
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
