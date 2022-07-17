Dr. Sean Toomey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Toomey, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Toomey, MD
Dr. Sean Toomey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Toomey's Office Locations
Orthopedic Physician Associates Mri601 Broadway Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If I had a third knee, I’d have Dr. Toomey replace it! I had a exemplary experience with Dr. Toomey and his team. My right TKR was in 2019 and my left in 2021. I received world class care both times at the Surgery Center day surgery and after care. Years later I am thrilled with the results and recommend Dr. Toomey without reservation. Thank you for giving me pain free mobility!
About Dr. Sean Toomey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003876343
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toomey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toomey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toomey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toomey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Toomey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomey.
