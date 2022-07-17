See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Sean Toomey, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sean Toomey, MD

Dr. Sean Toomey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Toomey works at Orthopedic Physicians Associates in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Toomey's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Physician Associates Mri
    601 Broadway Fl 6, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympic Medical Center
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 17, 2022
    If I had a third knee, I’d have Dr. Toomey replace it! I had a exemplary experience with Dr. Toomey and his team. My right TKR was in 2019 and my left in 2021. I received world class care both times at the Surgery Center day surgery and after care. Years later I am thrilled with the results and recommend Dr. Toomey without reservation. Thank you for giving me pain free mobility!
    Karla — Jul 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Toomey, MD
    About Dr. Sean Toomey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003876343
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Toomey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toomey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toomey works at Orthopedic Physicians Associates in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Toomey’s profile.

    Dr. Toomey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toomey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Toomey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toomey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toomey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

