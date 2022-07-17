Overview of Dr. Sean Toomey, MD

Dr. Sean Toomey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Toomey works at Orthopedic Physicians Associates in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.