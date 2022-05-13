Overview of Dr. Sean Tracy, MD

Dr. Sean Tracy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Tracy works at Wisconsin Bone And Joint, SC in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Wauwatosa, WI and Brown Deer, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.