Overview of Dr. Sean Walpole, DPM

Dr. Sean Walpole, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Walpole works at Lghp Fm Abbeyville in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Parkesburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.