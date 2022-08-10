See All Plastic Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Dr. Sean Weiss, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
18 years of experience

Dr. Sean Weiss, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School Of Medicine In New Orleans - MD and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Weiss works at Dr. Sean Weiss - Facial Plastic Surgery in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sean Weiss - Facial Plastic Surgery
    2201 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 408, Metairie, LA 70002
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

  • Touro Infirmary

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Age Spots
Aging Face
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid

    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Weiss and his entire staff were professional, caring and helpful. Being 75 yrs old, my case was challenging! I had previous surgery to correct nasal defects. Dr. Weiss did a revision rhinoplasty with skin graft. He was always ready to answer any questions. My appearance is much improved due to his skill and care. Anyone who become his patient will be in GREAT Hands!
    G. C. — Aug 10, 2022
    • Emory University|Facial Plastic Surgery - Emory University
    • Otolaryngology - Louisiana State University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery - Louisiana State University School Of Medicine|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
    • Louisiana State University / School Of Medicine In New Orleans - MD
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
