Dr. Sean Wells, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Wells, MD
Dr. Sean Wells, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
- 1 1221 Madison St Ste 1401, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 320-3399
- 2 5300 Tallman Ave NW Ste 3E, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 781-6010
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good manner
About Dr. Sean Wells, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.