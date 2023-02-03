Overview of Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD

Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler works at College Park Family Care Specialty Office in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.