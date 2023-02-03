Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD
Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations
College Park Family Care Specialty Office10600 Mastin St # C, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 318-5681Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Surgicenter of Johnson County8800 Ballentine St, Overland Park, KS 66214 Directions (913) 372-8382
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- KanCare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit with Dr Wheeler or his assistants is always very worthwhile. He is a very dedicated man.
About Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jps Health Network|Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- John Peter Smith|Jps Health Network
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
