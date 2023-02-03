See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (72)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD

Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wheeler works at College Park Family Care Specialty Office in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    College Park Family Care Specialty Office
    10600 Mastin St # C, Overland Park, KS 66212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 318-5681
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Surgicenter of Johnson County
    8800 Ballentine St, Overland Park, KS 66214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-8382

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wheeler?

    Feb 03, 2023
    Every visit with Dr Wheeler or his assistants is always very worthwhile. He is a very dedicated man.
    Sharon Mays — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD
    About Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376530683
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jps Health Network|Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    Residency
    • John Peter Smith|Jps Health Network
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wheeler works at College Park Family Care Specialty Office in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Wheeler’s profile.

    Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

