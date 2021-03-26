Dr. Whelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Whelan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Whelan, MD
Dr. Sean Whelan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Moore, OK.
Dr. Whelan works at
Dr. Whelan's Office Locations
Balance Women's Health1105 Sw 30th Ct, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 378-2727Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 1108 SW 30th Ct Ste B, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 378-2727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whelan?
I really liked Dr. Whelan. He is a great listener and very caring about his patients well being. He made it comfortable to talk to him about anything.
About Dr. Sean Whelan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1790981827
Dr. Whelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whelan works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Whelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whelan.
