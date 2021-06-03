Dr. Sean Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Wilson, MD
Dr. Sean Wilson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
NSUH - Dept of Cardiology300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Valley Hospital223 N Van Dien Ave Ste 2, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 251-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sean Wilson, you've done wonderful things with your life. The world is very proud of you.
About Dr. Sean Wilson, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1275650640
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital
- Yale / New Haven
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
