Overview of Dr. Sean Wilson, MD

Dr. Sean Wilson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.