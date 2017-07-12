Overview of Dr. Sean Wright, MD

Dr. Sean Wright, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at Main Line Health Care in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.