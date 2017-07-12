Dr. Sean Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Wright, MD
Dr. Sean Wright, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
-
1
Main Line Health Care1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3401, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 627-4427
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
6-27-17 I had hand surgery for median nerve release due to carpal tunnel syndrome. 7-10-17 I had the stitches removed. That's two weeks after surgery and my hand feels better than it had in over five years. My quality of life was diminishing, had to quit painting and working with small tools, power tools, chainsaw and finally stopped golfing. The only regret I have is that I waited way too long to get it done. Stop living with the pain and numbness and get it done now by Dr. Wright, he's great.
About Dr. Sean Wright, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043244320
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Swarthmore College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.