Overview of Dr. Seann Willson, MD

Dr. Seann Willson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Willson works at OrthoMichigan in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.