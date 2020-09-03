Overview of Dr. Sebastian Mayer, MD

Dr. Sebastian Mayer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Mount Sinai Medical Center



Dr. Mayer works at Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.