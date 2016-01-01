Dr. Sebastian Bascetta, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bascetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sebastian Bascetta, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sebastian Bascetta, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Newington, CT.
Locations
S.Richard Bascetta DMD LLC238 Market Sq, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 785-4425
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sebastian Bascetta, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1932210127
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bascetta accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bascetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bascetta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bascetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bascetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bascetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.